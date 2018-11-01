The French Room Hires New Executive Chef

Located in the Adolphus Hotel, The French Room has announced the appointment of Anthony Dispensa as the new executive chef for the French restaurant.

As part of his duties, Dispensa will oversee the culinary responsibilities of the restaurant. This includes his decision to introduce guests to an a la carte menu that modifies the classic French flavors of the restaurant to a more contemporary dining experience.

“At The French Room I aspire to create a sophisticated, yet approachable, dining experience that celebrates the heritage of the restaurant and my passion for technique- driven, contemporary French cuisine,” said Dispensa. “I want dining at The French Room to be fun, not pretentious, but a dynamic dining experience filled with discovery that compels people to come back again and again.”

A la carte dishes will include Dispensa’s personal favorites like Roasted Chicken with parsnip purée and braised savory cabbage with a roasted chicken jus, Beet Risotto with pearl onion petals and horseradish gel and Seared Long Island Duck with a butternut squash gel, brussels sprout leaves and duck.

Additionally, a new tasting menu will include dishes like Seared Alaskan Halibut with beet puree, roasted fennel, and horseradish cream and Satsuma Wagyu with pomme purée, rainbow swiss chard, and sauce bordelaise.

Accompanying the menu changes will be a set of curated wine pairings options that place an emphasis on classic regions, domains, and estates of France, along with emerging producers throughout Europe and the United States.

“Anthony’s vision for The French Room is spot on, and his technique, execution, and leadership are exactly what we’ve been looking for,” said Christine Magrann, the chief operating officer at Makeready. “We couldn’t be more thrilled to have Chef Anthony take the lead at The French Room, and welcome past diners and new guests alike to enjoy new flavors and a lively, vibrant setting.”

Makeready is the company responsible for repositioning both The French Room and The Adolphus.

The French Room is open from Tuesday to Saturday from 5:30 to 10:00 p.m. For reservations, call 214-651-3615.