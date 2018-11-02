2019 Toast To Life Gala Co-Chairs Announced

Resource Center, a non-profit LGBTQ service organization, has announced its 2019 Toast To Life Gala co-chairs as Brittanie Buchanan Olenczak and Jim DiMarino. The gala will be held at 7 p.m. March 30 at The Empire Room.

Olenczak has worked with multiple North Texas HIV/AIDS and LGBTQ organizations over the years. Most recently, she served as a DIFFA/Dallas board trustee.

“I am deeply honored to support the 21st annual Toast To Life event in making an impact on the LGBTQ and HIV communities in North Texas,” said Olenezak.

DiMarino moved to from New York in 2009 and currently serves as vice chair on the DIFFA/Dallas Board of Trustees. This will also be his second year as a Toast To Life co-chair.

2019’s fundraising gala is dubbed the “Bootlegger’s Ball” for its speakeasy theme.

“Since its inception in 1999, Toast To Life has raised over $3.6 million and has become one of the most eagerly anticipated fundraising events of the year,” said Cece Cox, Resource Center CEO. “We are excited to bring together North Texas’ lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer/questioning LGBTQ community, our allies, and supporters for an epic evening of food, fun, and fundraising all in support of Resource Center.”

American lifestyle guru Steve Kemble will return to emcee for the event. Guests are encouraged to wear twenties-inspired garb, and music from The Singapore Slingers and DJ Blake Ward will accompany custom cocktails and dishes from Dallas chefs.

An auction will feature items ranging from custom art and luxury hotel stays to exotic vacation packages and fine dining gift certificates.

Details about sponsorship can be found at myresourcecenter.org/toasttolife and tickets will be available for purchase in Jan. 2019.