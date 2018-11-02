Former Preston Hollow Presbyterian Pastor Dies

Former Preston Hollow Presbyterian Pastor, the Rev. Blair Monie has passed away. He was 70-years-old.

The Rev. Monie was pastor at PCPC for nearly 20 years. A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. Nov. 17 at the church.

Monie, a native of Bloomsburg, Pennsylvania, was born May 6, 1948 to Russell W. Monie and Doris Butcher Monie of Bloomsburg. He was a graduate of Bloomsburg High School, Bloomsburg State College, and held the Master of Divinity and Doctor of Ministry degrees from Princeton Theological Seminary.

He also held an honorary Doctor of Humane Letters degree from Austin College in Sherman, Texas.

An ordained minister in the Presbyterian Church (U.S.A.), Monie was ordained on June 3, 1973, and served churches in Pennsylvania, New Jersey, and Texas. He served as senior pastor of Preston Hollow Presbyterian Church in Dallas from 1995 until his retirement in 2014.

Following his retirement, he was appointed the Louis H. and Katherine S. Zbinden Distinguished Professor of Pastoral Ministry and Leadership at Austin Presbyterian Theological Seminary in Austin, Texas. Also upon his retirement, Monie was honored by a gift to Austin Seminary by Bob and Mary Wright, establishing the Blair R. Monie Distinguished Chair in Homiletics. Preston Hollow Presbyterian Church and the PVN Foundation also honored his years of service by establishing the Reverend Blair and Cyndy Monie Chapel at Presbyterian Village North.

Monie was deeply committed to community service in Dallas and served on numerous boards, including the boards of trustees of Presbyterian Communities and Services and Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital of Dallas. He also served on the board of trustees of his alma mater, Princeton Theological Seminary.

He is survived by his wife, Cynthia Downs Monie, two daughters, Erin Gomez de Monie and her husband, Raul Gomez, of Bethlehem, Pennsylvania, and Courtney Monie Semmel and her husband Eric Semmel, of Mechanicsburg, Pennsylvania; four grandsons, Addyson Hamilton, Kael Gomez, Collin Semmel, and Thomas Semmel, as well as in-laws, nieces and nephews.