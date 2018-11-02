North Dallas Ice Cream Shop Sets Opening Date

An ice cream shop that promises to be “anything but vanilla” will open in the Park Cities later this month.

Baldo’s Ice Cream Scoop Shop Café, a new hybrid culinary concept in the old Goff’s space on Hillcrest, has announced their long-anticipated grand opening of Nov. 19. The new shop is launched by SMU grads, under the company The Tritex Group.

The scoop shop is focused on blending culinary craftsmanship with creating an environment that encourages local families to spend quality time together and create lasting memories. With a wide variety of chef-inspired items – both hot and cold – management says there’s something for everyone on the menu.

The new shop will offer treats such as signature pairings, affogato creations, and even sorbet swimming in champagne.

Anything but vanilla is basically the core of Baldo’s food philosophy.

“Vanilla is familiar. It’s classic. It’s comfortable,” the team says. “But vanilla doesn’t provide us with new experiences. It doesn’t expand our horizons or prompt us to share with others.

“Baldo’s is here to offer an alternative way.”

The man behind the scoop, Executive Chef Aldo Sandoval, first got his start on the Dallas culinary scene as a sous chef at The Mansion on Turtle Creek and most recently the Head Pastry Chef at Uchi/Uchiba. An artist of many mediums, Sandoval channels his creativity by introducing savory flavors to classic ice creams. But the vision doesn’t stop there – Baldo’s plans to draw on Sandoval’s experience by offering pastries and a secret Sunday Brunch.

“Our flavors are unexpected and engaging,” Sandoval said. “From Salted Butterbourbon to Prickly Pear Jalapeno, we invite our guests on a culinary adventure. With our signature pairings, customers can feel free to explore various flavors outside their ice cream comfort zone.”

Baldo’s will be located at 6401 Hillcrest Ave.