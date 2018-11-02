Party Like A Rockstar at the Perot

“We will, we will rock you,” the Perot Museum promises about its Nov. 10 Night at the Museum party.

Earth’s most glitzy gems, edible art tables, rock star impersonators, and an iridescent after-party are all part of the package for the annual fundraising gala.

All five levels of the Museum will beam with enticing experiences that event planners promise to rock the senses; from magnificent minerals to neon-lit prehistoric giants, live music, and artistically crafted food (some with rhythm) from Wolfgang Puck Catering.

“Our biggest fundraising event, Night at the Museum directly supports our mission to inspire minds through nature and science,” said Linda Silver, the Eugene McDermott Chief Executive Officer of the Perot Museum. “These funds allow us to develop rich and relevant exhibit content, facilitate groundbreaking research and create engaging programming and innovative experiences for schoolchildren and guests of all ages within and beyond the walls of the Museum. Thanks to our incredible supporters, we are leading the charge for STEM education and exploration in North Texas.”

Sponsors at the Geode level ($12,500 and above) are invited to attend the VIP backstage rock star pre-party at 6 p.m., sponsored by American Airlines, followed by the main party at 7 p.m. Dress is cocktail attire, and complimentary valet parking will be provided.

Live music by the high-energy Georgia Bridgwater Orchestra will beckon bodies to move and groove at the iridescent after-party, which gets underway from 9 p.m.-midnight.

Ticket packages start at $3,000 (six guests). Individual tickets are not available. For more information, please email [email protected], call 214-756-5805 or go to perotmuseum.org/NATM.