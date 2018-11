Highland Park took the top three spots individually, as well as the team title, at the recent Heritage Invitational tournament at The Golf Club of Dallas.

HP freshman Sophie Biediger took the individual championship, followed on the podium by teammates An Tran-Shelmire and Kylie Benak.

Also competing for the Lady Scots were Nikita Nair and Julia Cary as HP winds down the fall portion of the schedule.