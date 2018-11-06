Casting For Children’s Wizard of Oz Begins

Young actors are invited to travel down the Yellow Brick Road and beyond as they transform into the roles of Dorothy, Cowardly Lion, Tin Man, and Scarecrow, as well as all the other inhabitants of Oz in a local musical.

Jewish Community Center of Dallas’ Performing Arts Space will hold auditions this January for two casts of the musical “Wizard of Oz Young Performers Edition.”

The castings will take place Jan. 13 and 14, 2019.

“Wizard of Oz is such a natural fit for JPAS,” said Alise Robinson, Director of The J Performing Arts Space (JPAS). “This show really exemplifies all of the fundamentals of our program and the importance we place on self-discovery and building confidence.”

Auditions will be held Sunday, Jan. 13 for children age 7 to 10 years old (1 to 5:30 p.m.) and Monday, Jan. 14 for young adults age 11 to 18 (4:30 to 8:30 p.m.).

All auditions will take place in Zale Auditorium at the Aaron Family Jewish Community Center, 7900 Northaven Road.

Actors must fill out the audition form and bring a headshot (does not need to be professional quality) and be prepared to sing “We’re Off to See the Wizard.” All audition information and materials, including sheet music and MP3 files of the audition songs, can be found on the JPAS website.

Cost for registration, which includes more than 50 hours of rehearsals and the experience of a lifetime, is $472.50 for members and $535.50 for non-members through Nov. 30 and $535 for members and $595 for non-members thereafter. Registration is available online.

Also this year, JPAS is hosting a citywide “Search for Dorothy” casting call. Female youth in grades 7 thru 12 will be able to audition for this lead role on Wednesday, Jan. 9 from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. and two lucky winners will get the role and a scholarship of 50 percent off registration. Audition sign-ups for Dorothy are available online.