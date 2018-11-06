DIFFA/Dallas Kicks Off Holiday Season with French Market

There’s no need to fly to Paris this holiday season.

DIFFA/Dallas is bringing a “Marché de Noel,” a French Christmas market-themed event, to its 23rd annual Holiday Wreath Collection. The Design Industries Foundation Fighting AIDS, DIFFA/Dallas, will kick off the festivities Nov. 15 at the Fashion Industry Gallery, 1807 Ross Ave.

From 7 to 10 p.m., guests will be able to stroll the “Champs-Élysées” right in Downtown Dallas. This winter wonderland will also feature exclusive pop-up shopping opportunities. Patrons also will mingle and toast to the season amongst dozens of one-of-a-kind wreaths designed by Todd Oldham, Dan & Joseph, Brian Chaffin, and Dylan’s Candy Bar to name a few.

Also participating in wreath design will be several AIDS service organizations and the recently announced DIFFA/Dallas Style Council Ambassadors.

In addition to finding the perfect holiday wreath, patrons will be able to shop specialty pop-up stores with a portion of sales going to DIFFA/Dallas. Attendees will also have the opportunity to purchase premier tables for House of DIFFA: Futuro, taking place at the Omni Dallas Hotel on March 16, 2019.

The evening will also feature French-inspired sweets and treats by La Madeleine, Savor Macarons, Whisk Crêpes, and Rush Patisserie. Entertainment is provided by Dallas String Quartet Electric. Festive cocktail attire is recommended. Cost is $75 per person. Tickets are available at diffadallas.org or by calling 214-748-8580. For more information, please visit www.diffadallas.org.

Sponsors for the event include The Container Store (Title Sponsor), Frontgate at Legacy West, Southwest Funding, LP, Dallas Light and Sound, and Impeccable Brut.