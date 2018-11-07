On Oct.5 Chef John Tesar and Terri Provencal presented DIFFA/Dallas‘ tenth annual event, Burgers and Burgundy at The Eye at The Joule. Guests mingled in front of the iconic Dallas landmark while sipping on drinks and sampling a variety of burgers created by chefs from all over the nation. The 2018 – 2019 Style Council Ambassadors were also announced at the sizzling event.

The night also featured a silent auction of restaurant experiences, gift cards to exclusive retailers and hotel stays; this auction directly benefited DIFFA/Dallas. This evening would not have been possible without the help of event sponsors such Ben E. Keith, 44 Farms, Starbucks, Impeccable Rosé, and Ketel One.

DIFFA/Dallas’ annual gala, House of DIFFA, will be held on March 16, 2019 at the Omni Hotel in downtown Dallas.

(Photo: Joseph Brewster and Thomas Garza)