Dallas CASA To Honor The Meadows Foundation

Dallas CASA will honor The Meadows Foundation with the prestigious Judge Barefoot Sanders Champion of Children Award on Nov. 15 at The Fairmont Dallas.

Josh Shipp, a former at-risk foster youth and now a recognized teen expert and youth advocate, will speak at the event.

The award is given annually to recognize community leaders who significantly improve the lives of children in our community, particularly those whose young lives have been marked by abuse, neglect or other adversity.

Established 70 years ago by Algur H. and Virginia Meadows and led by three generations of Meadows family members, The Meadows Foundation has transformed institutions and nonprofits across the state, believing that all Texans deserve the opportunity to live happy, healthy and productive lives.

“The Meadows Foundation was an early supporter of the public-private model CASA represents,” Dallas CASA president and CEO Kathleen LaValle said. “They are truly invested in bettering the lives of Texas children, and they intuitively understand the powerful role the community in caring for our most vulnerable children.”

From ten volunteers serving about 25 children in 1980, Dallas CASA has grown to more than 1,300 volunteers serving 3,118 children in 2017, according to a news release. As the need for trained volunteer advocates has grown as children are removed from unsafe homes, The Meadows Foundation has continued its commitment to and support of the most vulnerable members of our community.

Longtime Dallas CASA supporters Jan and Trevor Rees-Jones will serve as honorary chairs for the event. Event co-chairs are Regina Montoya and Paul Coggins, Bela and Chase Cooley and Jan Miller and Jeff Rich. The award is named for Judge Harold “Barefoot” Sanders, Jr., a revered United States District Court judge for the Northern District of Texas, past Champion of Children Award recipient and a steadfast supporter of Dallas CASA.