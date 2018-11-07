Elisa Projects Announces Featured Speaker

Actress Grace Byers will be the featured speaker for the 2019 Life Lessons Luncheon, benefitting The Elisa Project.

Byers is a talented actress who first entered into the spotlight with her breakout role as ‘Anika Calhoun’ on Fox’s smash hit series Empire. This year she has returned to Fox for the second season of The Gifted.

Growing up in the Cayman Islands as a multiracial young girl and Child Of Deaf Adults (CODA), Byers was bullied throughout her childhood. Her experiences have led her to write her first book, I Am Enough, which was released this year. The book was born out of her impassioned desire to empower young girls against the negative effects of bullying.

“We are delighted to announce Grace Byers as the featured speaker for this year’s Life Lessons Luncheon benefiting The Elisa Project,” remarked Kimberly Martinez, executive director, The Elisa Project. “In addition to her gifts as an actress, Ms. Byers is a dedicated activist against bullying. In a recent study out of the 600 young people surveyed 78 percent reported that being bullied led to their eating disorder, so this is a huge topic of awareness for us. Ms. Byers is so empowering and we are so excited for our guests to hear her inspirational story.”

Abra Garrett and Heather McNamara will co-chair the annual fundraiser, being held Feb. 26, 2019 in the Market Hall at the Dallas Market Center.

The event will include a reception followed by a seated luncheon and featured speaker Ms. Byers. Sponsorships begin at $3,000, with VIP tickets for $250, to include a reception with Grace, or individual tickets for $175. For more information, visit http://theelisaproject.org/events/life-lessons/.