HP Nears Perfect Regular Season

The Highland Park defense has provided an ideal complement to its high-powered offense this season, keeping the Scots unbeaten through nine games. (Photo: Chris McGathey)

Highland Park already has clinched the District 6-5A Division I title and a top seed in the Region II playoffs.

However, the unbeaten Scots still have plenty to accomplish in Thursday’s regular season finale at Mansfield Timberview. The game will kick off at 7 p.m. at Newsom Stadium.

The Scots (9-0, 6-0) are aiming for their first unblemished regular-season mark since 2011. That’s something that neither of the previous two HP squads — both of which won state championships — were able to do.

Plus, the game provides a tuneup against a playoff-bound opponent prior to postseason play. The Wolves (5-4, 4-2) likely will be the fourth seed from 6-5A in the bracket.

The Scots will host a bi-district game on Nov. 16 against the fourth-place team from District 5-5A, which could be anybody from a four-team logjam that includes Frisco Independence, Frisco Wakeland, Frisco Centennial, and Little Elm.

The Scots scored an impressive 39-14 victory over Lancaster last week to clinch the district title. Junior quarterback Chandler Morris surpassed 2,000 passing yards for the season with 28 touchdowns and just three interceptions. He also leads the team with 10 rushing scores.

His favorite target continues to be Finn Corwin, who has 39 catches and 12 touchdowns in nine games, but seven different receivers have at least seven catches this season. Running back Benner Page has scored five times in the last two weeks.

On defense, Prince Dorbah recorded three critical sacks against the Tigers, and the Scots forced three turnovers. HP hasn’t allowed more than 14 points in a game since Sept. 7. The Scots have forced 12 miscues in the past four games.

Of the four losses on Timberview’s resume, three have been by five points or fewer. And the Wolves have shown signs of firepower on offense, averaging 40 points and 414 total yards per game this year.

Dual-threat quarterback Jordan Davis has thrown for 14 touchdowns and rushed for five scores. Timberview does the bulk of its damage on the ground, where Montaye Dawson and Stacy Sneed have combined for more than 1,500 yards and 18 touchdowns.

HP and Timberview have plenty of familiarity with one another, having met in nondistrict play during each of the past two years. The Scots shut out the Wolves at home in 2016, then escaped with a narrow road win last season.