35th Flora Award Gala Blooms with Success

Allie Beth and Pierce Allman were honored with the 2018 Flora Award on Oct. 25, the jade anniversary of this prestigious Dallas occasion benefiting Texas Discovery Gardens. The Allman’s join the circle of Flora Award honorees including Peggy and Carl Sewell, Sen. Kay Baily Hutchison, Dee and Charles Wyly, Lady Bird Johnson, Laura and President George Bush, Gloria Vanderbilt and Margaret and Trammell Crow.

Just under 200 guests filled Texas Discovery Gardens’ Grand Hall overlooking the 7.5 acres of gardens for the 35th annual event. Elegant tablescapes were graced with terrariums containing live monarchs and set for a multi-course, fall inspired dinner by Sugar City. The Steve Bayless Orchestra accompanied as Flora co-chairs, Laura Chancellor Black and Kelly Cantu Dees along with TDG Executive Director, Dick Davis, presented the deBoulle designed Flora Award to the civic-minded couple. Once presented, Pierce and Allie-Beth shared their appreciation for the honor and for TDG’s environmental work.

Dick Davis shares, “Along with the $130,000 raised from this year’s Flora Award, Texas Discovery Gardens has raised more than three million dollars in the history of the event. Every dollar makes it possible for Texas Discovery Gardens to help thousands of urban children and adults to discover and learn to sustain the natural world.”

Keep an eye out for examples of TDG’s efforts throughout the city of Dallas including 80 acres of pollinator gardens and the future ‘Conservation Canyon’ project, which could be the first within Fair Park to convert aging infrastructure into green space—Blackland Prairie. Support TDG with your donations or by visiting the year-round garden featuring a two-story butterfly house.