Bellagreen Opens at The Hill

Texas’ greenest restaurant opens today.

Bellagreen, an American bistro that first set its roots in Houston, kick-started its North Texas expansion today, Nov. 8, at Dallas’ new trendy shopping center, The Hill. Located at 8041 Walnut Hill, the eatery is just across U.S. 75 from Preston Hollow Village.

Two more openings are planned for Plano, at The Shops at Legacy in December, and at Preston & Park in early 2019.

The new restaurants will bring a total of 100 new jobs to the market, with available positions on the management, culinary and hospitality teams. Interested candidates who are passionate about serving authentic food and protecting the earth should apply at www.bellagreen.com/careers.

“Bellagreen has established a loyal following in Houston, and we’re excited for Dallas to experience the brand as well,” said Jason Morgan, CEO of Bellagreen. “Our mission is to make life and earth more beautiful with every meal. We believe restaurants should support and improve the communities they serve through high-quality foods and sustainable environmental practices. We are passionate about accommodating guests with specific dietary needs. At Bellagreen, every individual can enjoy a high-quality meal at an affordable price in a comfortable environment, our guests don’t have to sacrifice one for the other.”

Since 2008, the eatery has served hand-crafted American bistro favorites in a fast casual environment. The restaurant offers a variety of scratch-made appetizers, soups, salads, sandwiches, tacos, burgers, pizzas, pasta, and desserts.

The brand takes pride in modifying all menu items to align with a wide range of dietary needs, including gluten-free, dairy-free, vegan, Keto, Paleo, Whole 30, and more.

Notable menu items include the Honey Fried Goat Cheese & Arugula Salad, Brick Chicken and the House Roasted Tri-Tip Sandwich. The menu also hosts an impressive list of pizza that ranges from a vegetarian Margherita pizza called “The Queen” to the “Fig and Pig.”

A drink station serves up craft soda and tea.

As Houston’s first Certified Green Restaurant, management says they strive to help guests ‘Eat Well & Tread Lightly.’ The eco-friendly restaurants operate using only low-impact, environmentally green spaces that leverage water-saving devices, alternative power sources and green practices to maintain harmony with the environment.

The new 3,672 square-foot restaurant at The Hill will accommodate 84 guests and feature an open kitchen and modern dining area with warm wood, unique artwork and moss accents. Repurposed elements will also be incorporated into light fixtures, tabletops and wall features to align with the brand’s mission to make Earth more beautiful. A 774 square-foot patio will seat an additional 48 guests and feature modern seating, warm wood accents, and planters overflowing with wildflowers.

Bellagreen will open daily for lunch and dinner. Restaurant hours will be 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday-Friday and 10:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday-Sunday. For additional information, please visit www.bellagreen.com.