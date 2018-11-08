Chi Omega Christmas Market Returns for 41st Year

More than 200 vendors – many from the Park Cities and Preston Hollow – will help you get into the holiday spirit this year at the Chi Omega Christmas Market.

The Chi Omega Christmas Market, donating all proceeds from ticket sales to local beneficiaries, offers a one-of-a-kind shopping experience with more than 200 merchants showcasing gifts for every person on your list, including holiday decor, women’s clothing/accessories, home accents, children’s clothing/toys, food items and more.

The market will begin with a preview party Nov. 14 at Centennial Hall at Fair Park. Guests will be able to shop the markets and enjoy a dinner featuring a salad station, slider carving station, mashed potato bar, macaroni and cheese bar, and desserts galore. The event runs from 7 to 10 p.m. and includes complimentary valet parking.

Santa will be roaming from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. for candid shots.

First Call Shopping begins at 9:30 a.m. Nov. 15 and general admission opens at 1 p.m.

Tickets are available online here.

In its four-decade history, Chi Omega Christmas Market has distributed more than $8 million dollars to the Dallas community through grants to local charities and collegiate scholarships. For the 2018 Market, the beneficiaries include: Attitudes & Attire, Camp Sweeney, Catch Up & Read (CAR), Collegiate Scholarships, Dallas Children’s Advocacy Center (DCAC), Dallas Children’s Theater (DCT), Family Compass, Make-A-Wish, ManeGait Therapeutic Horsemanship, Readers 2 Leaders and Youth With Faces.

“It’s such an honor and delight to co-chair the 41st Chi Omega Christmas Market,” said Karen Gray, 2018 Chi Omega Christmas Market Co-Chair. “This event in a longstanding holiday tradition for Dallas and it envelops the true meaning of the holiday season – shining a light on nonprofit organizations in our community. All the beneficiaries this year have missions that truly strive to make our city better.”

Other events include Girls’ Night Out from 6 to 9 p.m. Thursday with Dallasites101. A new event this year will take place Friday with Girls’ Night Out with FleaStyle from 5 to 8 p.m.

Don’t forget to get yours or your little one’s photo taken on Santa’s lap. St. Nick will be dressed up and ready to hear your holiday wishes at the Market entrance at the below times:

7:30 to 9:30 p.m. Nov. 14 (Selfies with Santa)

11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Nov. 15

Noone to 7 p.m. Nov. 16

11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Nov. 17