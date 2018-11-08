Salvation Army Women’s Auxiliary Announces Luncheon Chair

The Salvation Army Women’s Auxiliary in Dallas has announced that community volunteer Elizabeth Gambrell will serve as chair of the 2019 Fashion Show & Luncheon.

“Proceeds from the fashion show and luncheon will provide hope to the hungry, homeless, friendless and so many others in crisis in our community,” Gambrell said. “I am honored to have the opportunity to work with a wonderful group of volunteers to help make positive change in this way and look forward to the event at our new venue.”

The May 7, 2019 event will be held for the first time at the AT&T Performing Arts Center, Margot and Bill Winspear Opera House, in the Dallas Arts District.

Event highlights will include an opening reception, silent auction, a first view of the runway collection and shopping in the Chic Boutique, where gently worn or never worn designer clothing and accessories donated by some of North Texas’ best dressed and finest retailers are available for sale.

Attendees will enjoy a runway fashion show styled and produced by Jan Strimple Productions, featuring donated and new couture clothing which can be bid on following the show. Afterward, patrons will enjoy a seated lunch and final bidding on silent and runway auction items.

The shopping will continue May 10-11 at the annual WEARhouse Sale, which is open to the public and includes both new and donated items at deep discounts. The sale is held annually at The Salvation Army’s Christmas and Disaster Center located at 9216 Harry Hines. Hours are 10 a.m. until 6:30 p.m. on May 10 and 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. on May 11.

Since its inception in 1993, The Salvation Army Women’s Auxiliary Fashion Show & Luncheon has raised over $ 10 million to support services provided at 14 local Salvation Army facilities.

Sponsorships begin at $5,000 and individual tickets are $300; both available now; individual tickets will be available closer to the luncheon.

For information contact The Salvation Army Women’s Auxiliary, 214-637-8121 or visit https://www.salvationarmydfw.org/events/2019/2018-womens-auxiliary-fashion-show–luncheon(2).