Friday, November 9, 2018

Park Cities People

Park Cities People

Sports 

James, Scots Rally Past Plano West

Todd Jorgenson 0 Comments , , , , , , ,

Highland Park’s Alex James scored three goals during a 6-5 win over Plano West on Thursday. The Scots rallied after trailing for much of the game. (File photo: Chris McGathey)

Alex James scored a hat trick, including two goals to key a third-period rally, as Highland Park held off Plano West 6-5 on Thursday in the AT&T Metroplex High School Hockey League.

The Scots (4-4) scored three times in the final period, taking their first lead on a goal by James with 6:13 remaining. Robert Sours added two goals and two assists, and Jack Bush also contributed a goal for HP, which avenged a 10-4 loss to the Wolves in the season opener.

Samuel Haynes made 49 saves for the Scots, as Plano West held a 54-24 advantage in shots on goal. HP is in fourth place in the eight-team Varsity Gold division despite allowing the most goals so far this season by a wide margin.

Next up, the Scots will face league leader Frisco on Nov. 15 at Dr Pepper StarCenter in Richardson.

You May Also Like

Scots Look to Tame Another 6A Foe

Todd Jorgenson 0

HP Travels to Lovejoy for 15-5A Opener

Todd Jorgenson 0

Benjamin, Raiders Rally Past Scots

Todd Jorgenson 0

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *