James, Scots Rally Past Plano West

Highland Park’s Alex James scored three goals during a 6-5 win over Plano West on Thursday. The Scots rallied after trailing for much of the game. (File photo: Chris McGathey)

Alex James scored a hat trick, including two goals to key a third-period rally, as Highland Park held off Plano West 6-5 on Thursday in the AT&T Metroplex High School Hockey League.

The Scots (4-4) scored three times in the final period, taking their first lead on a goal by James with 6:13 remaining. Robert Sours added two goals and two assists, and Jack Bush also contributed a goal for HP, which avenged a 10-4 loss to the Wolves in the season opener.

Samuel Haynes made 49 saves for the Scots, as Plano West held a 54-24 advantage in shots on goal. HP is in fourth place in the eight-team Varsity Gold division despite allowing the most goals so far this season by a wide margin.

Next up, the Scots will face league leader Frisco on Nov. 15 at Dr Pepper StarCenter in Richardson.