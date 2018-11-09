Watch Out for Knife-Wielding Robbers on Katy Trail

Dallas police are warning nighttime users of the Katy Trail to watch out for opportunistic armed robbers.

The Dallas Police Department’s Robbery Unit is investigating four robbery offenses that were committed at knife point since Oct. 21.

Victims described the robbers as two to three young men — all younger than 25. The offenses occurred between 8 and 10 p.m. Oct. 21, 25, 29 and Nov. 7, police said.

“During one of the offenses, the victim was wearing . . . headphones while exercising,” according to statement issued by officers. “These suspects are taking cell phones and other property that the victims have on their persons, and then fleeing the scene on foot.

“The Dallas Police Department encourages citizens to be aware of their surroundings when walking or exercising alone. Remember, there is safety in numbers. If at all possible, avoid or use extra caution in when walking or running at night or in dark areas. And remember, ‘If you see something, say something’…call 9-1-1.”

Dallas PD has increased patrol efforts along the Katy Trail, to include bike and mounted officers.