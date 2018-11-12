Alcuin Celebrates Big Thought CEO and Board Chair

Alcuin School honored Byron Sanders, president and CEO of Big Thought, and Melora Leiser, Big Thought board chair, at its fourth Alex Podeszwa Scholarship Luncheon.

Sanders and Leiser were recognized for their leadership at Big Thought, a Dallas nonprofit which strives to ignite the imagination of children through accessible educational programs that reinforce core academic curricula and help develop 21st-century skills.

The annual luncheon was held Oct. 24 at the Belo Mansion and drew more than 200 supporters and raised nearly $90,000 for the scholarship fund. The total legacy fund is more than $400,000 which will continue to grow each year to assist deserving students.

The event was highlighted by the presentation of the Ann R. Cox Award for Innovation in Education to Sanders and Leiser. The Ann R. Cox Award was given by her son Berry Cox to recognize her belief in innovative education and her support of Alcuin School during its early years.

Special guests included Edwin L. Cox, along with his daughter-in-law Jeanne Tower Cox and grandsons, John and Justin. Also acknowledged was scholarship recipient for 2018-2019 Emily Kim, Alcuin junior, and 8th grader Gregory Cushing, who received the inaugural Global Citizen Award.

During the presentation, Cushing gave heartfelt remarks in which he shared that “Alcuin is not only a school, it is a place where kids can learn to be the best they can be.

“We not only have excellent teachers who provide a great education, but they also provide moral lessons, leadership opportunities, and independence to go outside of the box and address our individual curiosities. For me, Alcuin has been a place that accepts me for who I am and allows me (to) follow my true passions in education. The teachers and students are all supportive of my decisions and cheer me on all the way. I love to learn about the world and it is a place that ignites that passion.”