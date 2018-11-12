Gingerbread Stroll To Benefit Community Partners of Dallas

The Gingerbread Stroll, presented by Allie Beth Allman & Associates, will celebrate eight years this holiday season with its annual exhibition and silent auction of gingerbread houses created by some of Dallas’ top pastry chefs.

On display in Highland Park Village, Nov. 16 through Nov. 30, attendees can stroll between select retailers to view and bid on beautifully decorated gingerbread houses, with 100 percent of the proceeds benefiting Community Partners of Dallas.

Since 1989, Community Partners of Dallas has worked to ensure safety and restore dignity to abused and neglected children by providing resources and support to the caseworkers of Dallas County Child Protective Services. The non-profit has been selected as the event’s beneficiary for the past two years.

“The funds raised from this event will help support our new facility which opens in 2019, and specifically one of our night response visitation rooms, which provides a warm and loving place for children taken into protective care by Child Protective Services as they await their transition to their safe placement,” said Paige McDaniel, president and CEO, Community Partners of Dallas.

Dallas residential real estate agent Christine McKenny founded the Gingerbread Stroll in 2011, with the hopes of bringing the community together to raise funds for local children’s charities. Each year, a different charity is selected as the beneficiary of 100 percent of the proceeds. Since its inception, the Stroll has raised more than $91,000.

“We are so excited to celebrate the eighth year of the Gingerbread Stroll, and are immensely grateful for the ongoing support of Highland Park Village, our many retail partners, and of course the talented chefs who create our magical gingerbread houses,” said McKenny. “And we are so delighted to designate stroll proceeds for the next two years to Community Partners of Dallas and the children they serve.”

Featured hotels, pastry chefs and artists for this year’s stroll include: pastry chef Leigh Gibson at A Sweet Life; BIRD Bakery team from BIRD Bakery; pastry chef Winter Lockwood-Frank of Charlie’s Burgers and Street Tacos; artist Christine Van Pelt and head chocolatier Rocio Estrada and team from Chocolate Secrets; and chocolatier Sirenia Sanchez and director Carolyn Hudec and team from Chocolate Secrets; pastry chefs Shirley Chavez and Hilda Muirhead from Hilton Anatole; resident gingerbread house expert Julie Price at Hotel Crescent Court; pastry chef Saju Meppidayil and executive chef Hermann Hiemeyer of Hyatt Regency Dallas at Reunion; Le Gourmet Baking Team; pastry chef Kristina Kent of Omni Dallas Hotel; Gingerbread House Master Creations by Kristen Schweiger & Team; pastry chef Sam Cade of Cade’s Cakes; and pastry chef Arielle Sutcliffe of Pastry Works.

Highland Park retailers that will showcase the elaborate gingerbread houses are: Beretta Gallery, BIRD Bakery, Bistro 31, Draper James, ETRO, goop, JAMES PERSE, Kiehl’s Since 1851, Leggiadro, MARKET Highland Park, Robert Talbott, Roller Rabbit, Royal Blue Grocery, THE TOT, Trina Turk and VERONICA BEARD.

This year’s Gingerbread Stroll is made possible by the following sponsors: Amy Koellner; Providence Lane Window Coverings; BABY B’AIR Flight Vest; Balekian Hayes, PLLC; Candy’s Dirt; Mary Dinkins, The Dinkins Team, Cornerstone Home Lending, Inc.; Dr. Gary E. Alhaldef, DDS, Family & Cosmetic Dentistry; Highland Park Village; HUB International Personal Insurance; Christine McKenny of Allie Beth Allman & Associates; Jim Mueller, Verner Brumley Mueller Parker; Republic Title, Park Cities; Retail Plazas, Inc./The Olyan Family; TATUM BROWN Custom Homes; Trammell Crow Company; Woolery Associates, Interior Design; and Bread Winners.