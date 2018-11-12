Public TV Host, Columnist Christy Rost To Hold Book Signing

Public Television Host and author Christy Rost will be “Celebrating Home” at a book signing Nov. 15 at Stanley Korshak.

The event is open to the public.

Along with the opportunity to visit with Rost and purchase a copy of her popular book “Celebrating Home: A Handbook for Gracious Living,” the author will share with guests and attendees her secrets to stunning Holiday tables and menus.

A gorgeous tablescape, designed by Rost especially for this Stanley Korshak event with beautifully curated items from Stanley Korshak and TLC Events, will be on display to inspire creative ideas and beauty for Holiday 2018 celebrations.

The event will also feature Bubbles & Bites with refreshments starting at 4 p.m.