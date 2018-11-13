DMA 2019 Art Ball Announcement Party

The Dallas Museum of Art (DMA) announced contemporary art collector and entrepreneur Lindsey Collins and attorney and local philanthropist Amanda Shufeldt will serve as co-chairs of Art Ball 2019 and unveiled Form & Function: A Celebration of Craftsmanship Throughout the Collection as the theme of the annual fundraiser, set for April 27, 2019, at the Museum in downtown Dallas.

Proceeds from the event will directly support the DMA’s commitment to presenting diverse exhibitions, providing innovative educational and public programs, and caring for a collection of more than 24,000 objects – all while offering free general admission to more than 800,000 visitors annually.

(Photos: Tamytha Cameron)