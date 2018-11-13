DMA Announces $4 Million Endowment

The Dallas Museum of Art has announced that its longtime patrons Beverly and Donald S. Freeman have awarded $4 million to the museum to establish the Freeman Family Exhibition Endowment.

This gift is designed to advance the presentation of special exhibitions across the DMA’s encyclopedic collection, providing robust opportunities for the Museum to engage audiences with the presentation of art across cultures and time in innovative ways, according to a news release.

As part of the endowment, each year the Freeman Family will select one special exhibition from the Museum’s program for which it will offer significant support.

“This is an exciting moment in the Museum’s history, and the Dallas Museum of Art deeply appreciates this generous gift from Don and Beverly Freeman,” said gustín Arteaga, The Eugene McDermott Director. “The establishment of the Freeman Family Exhibition Endowment supports the Museum’s commitment to developing engaging exhibitions that highlight the diversity and strength of the DMA’s extraordinary collection.”

In 2015, the Freemans awarded $1.5 million to the Museum to establish The Bonnie Pitman Education Endowment to Do Something New fund, benefiting the DMA’s education programs and in honor of its former Director. Earlier gifts by the couple were also made in support of the Museum’s education initiatives.

Donald S. and Beverly Freeman have for more than 20 years provided generous support to the institution, with a primary focus on its educational enterprises. Among the DMA’s most dedicated volunteers, Beverly Freeman joined its docent program in 1978 and continues to conduct tours of the Museum’s collection and exhibitions for groups of visitors, especially elementary school students.

Beginning in 1993, Beverly Freeman served consistently on the DMA Board of Trustees and is actively involved in its Learning and Engagement Committee, having been its chair in 2015–2016. In addition, she is a member of the DMA League Board and the honorary chairman of the DMA League’s 2019 Art in Bloom fundraiser, now celebrating its 20th anniversary, and to be held on March 31, 2019.