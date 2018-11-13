Tuesday, November 13, 2018

HPMS Orchestra Students Earn Region 20 Honors

Thirty-three Highland Park Middle School Orchestra students earned spots in either the Region 20 Philharmonic or Concert Orchestras.

(FRONT ROW, FROM LEFT: Sixth-period students Caitlin Goh, Kevin Ding, Sofia Patel, Mediha Siddiqui, and Justine Choi. MIDDLE ROW: Silas Choi, Madeline Chun, Alexandra Baroody, William Covin, Elizabeth Chen, Timothy Zhang, Vivian Jin, and Linda Chen. BACK ROW: Thomas Zhang, Katherina Chen, Zeynep Akdora, William Smith, Madison Kelly, Casey Hale, Faith Zhao, Weitao Shi, and Dalton Burford. NOT PICTURED: Katie Wells. Courtesy photo)

Top honors went to Madeline Chun, selected as principal viola, and Kevin Ding, selected as second chair violin.

FRONT ROW, FROM LEFT: Fifth-period students Olivia Xiao, Alex Stucka, and Emerson Piering. BACK ROW: Cecilia Coale, Mia O’Neil, Luca Swaney, Praneel Cherukuri, and Kate Brosnan. NOT PICTURED: Laura Wiese and Isabella Campos.

