A record $2,044,809 was raised this year at the 2018 St. Jude Evening Under the Stars Party and Golf Classic.

Benefitting St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 1,250 guests gathered at the Omni Hotel Dallas on Nov. 3 for the themed “ABD’s of Cancer” themed event.

Holly and Doug Brooks were the event chairs.

NFL Hall of Fame football star Tim Brown and his wife, Sherice, were honored. Speaker at the event included Richard Shadyac Jr., president and CEO of ALSAC, and a St. Jude parent and patient.

Major Sponsors included David B. Miller Family Foundation, Janet and Tom Whitener, Chili’s, Jani-King International, Cindy and Charlie Feld, Sewell Automotive Company, 7-Eleven, ORIX Foundation, On Partners, and Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group

(Photo Credit: ALSAC/St. Jude)