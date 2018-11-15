Equest Expands The Heard

Equest has announced the promotion of Christine Volkmer to director of community engagement and the recent hire of Marguerite (Margo) McClinton Stoglin as its new chief philanthropy officer.

Both women will be invaluable assets to continue the nonprofit’s mission to bring hope and healing to children and adults with diverse needs through equine assisted activities and therapies, the nonprofit wrote in a statement.

“We are excited to welcome Margo to the Equest family and have Christine continue on in a new role,” said Equest CEO Lili Kellogg. “Both are extraordinary women with the talent, experience, and passion that fit seamlessly with Equest’s mission.”

As director of community engagement, Volkmer will be responsible for curating and managing strategic partnerships with businesses and community organizations in Southern Dallas and beyond; empowering the community as advocates for Equest; and focusing on the long-term growth and future of Equest.

Volkmer joined Equest in 2016 as director of development to produce major fundraising campaigns and events.

Stoglin will be spearheading donor relations, communications, and community outreach. She will also be instrumental in garnering and stewarding the resources to support Equest’s current clients, as well as Equest’s ambitious vision to expand its therapy services, programs, and outreach to serve more clients.

With her most recent position as founder and CEO of CRM & Associates, a consulting company that provides strategic advisory, staff augmentation, risk management, and professional development, Stoglin brings a wealth of attributes to Equest. Her extensive background includes over 20 years of experience in nonprofit and higher education.