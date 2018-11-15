Highland Park Village To Celebrate the Holidays

Mark your calendar and ring in the holidays, as Highland Park Village’s final LOCAL Markets of the season winds down this Saturday, Nov. 17, followed by HPV’s second annual Holiday Night LOCAL Market and Christmas Celebration.

The Christmas celebration takes place from 5 to 9 p.m. Dec. 12

Just in time for Thanksgiving, the Saturday’s LOCAL market will feature new fall favorites including Texas Petite Pies and other sweet and savory vendors sure to make your harvest table perfect. Live entertainment will set the scene for family-friendly activities such as children’s crafts and complimentary face painting.

Other new vendors include I See Waffles, a book stand featuring hand-illustrated children’s book “Goodnight Park Cities,” Bears & Buddies, and more.

At the December Holiday Night LOCAL Market, different locations between Escada and James Perse will offer a variety of holiday food and gifting vendors from around Texas under the Christmas lights, and enjoy seasonal sips and promotions at stores around the Village as they stay open late for one night only to celebrate the most wonderful time of the year.

Photos with Santa and Mrs. Claus will take place under the Village Theatre Marquee from 6 to 8 p.m., and guests also can enjoy face painters, a Ferris wheel, balloon artists, and live entertainment.