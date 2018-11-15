HPHS Grad Returns for The Majestic Unplugged

Highland Park High School graduate Christine Cornish Smith returns to Dallas this weekend to join the company of Lyric Stage’s “The Majestic Unplugged.”

Performances are Nov. 16 and 17 at 7:30 p.m. and at 2:30 p.m. Nov. 17 and 18 in Dallas’ historic Majestic Theatre.

Cornish Smith made her Broadway debut in the revival of “CATS” and is currently appearing on Broadway in “My Fair Lady.” She will open in the Broadway revival of “Kiss Me Kate” this spring.

The Majestic Unpluffed will celebrate the wonderful sound of the unamplified human voice with an all-acoustic performance of some of the greatest music of the golden years of the theater, from its opening as a vaudeville house in 1921 to its closing as a movie palace in 1973.

The show will feature songs from “Show Boat” to “The Poseidon Adventure,” including “Make Believe,” “My Man,” “The Trolley Song,” and “The Morning After.” Modern audiences will experience these classic melodies the way they were originally heard, with no microphones.

Dove Award winner and “Newsies” music director Bruce Greer will serve as music director and orchestrator.

The cast includes a stellar lineup, including Grammy Award winner Cynthia Clawson

Tickets are available online or by calling the box office 214-871-5000.