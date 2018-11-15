Scots Set for Playoff Duel With Knights

Highland Park’s Finn Corwin has been one of the top receivers in the Dallas area this season. The Scots will host Frisco Independence to open the playoffs on Friday. (Photo: Chris McGathey)

An undefeated regular season is now in the past for Highland Park. The focus for players and coaches is strictly on the future.

That means the playoffs, of course, and specifically a Class 5A Region II bi-district matchup against Frisco Independence at 7:30 p.m. on Friday at Highlander Stadium.

The Scots (10-0) have won 25 straight games after a 42-7 thrashing of Mansfield Timberview in the regular-season finale. A victory on Friday would tie the school record of 26 in a row, set in 2005-06.

The winner will advance to meet either Mesquite Poteet (8-2) or College Station (8-2) in the area round. The Cougars won the Class 5A Division II state title a year ago.

HP hasn’t been challenged much this season, thanks in part to the play of junior quarterback Chandler Morris, who accounted for 41 touchdowns (30 passing, 11 rushing) during the regular season.

Finn Corwin has caught 13 scoring passes, and needs just 57 yards to reach 1,000 for the year. And in recent weeks, the HP rushing game has shown improvement, led by Benner Page, whose five touchdowns have all come in the past four games.

Meanwhile, the opportunistic HP defense has forced more than 20 turnovers this season, with a group led by lineman Prince Dorbah and cornerback Hudson Clark.

Independence is making its second playoff appearance in program history. The first ended with a 45-3 loss to the Scots in the area round two years ago.

The Knights (6-4) dropped three of their final five regular-season games, but qualified for postseason play by defeating rival Frisco Centennial 34-21 last week.

Independence features a high-powered offense led by dual-threat quarterback Braylon Braxton, with 20 touchdown passes. Logan Brungardt, who leads the Knights in both rushing (1,146 yards, 14 touchdowns) and receiving, suffered an injury during the first half of last week’s game. His status for Friday is uncertain.