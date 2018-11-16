SMU Honors Student Veterans

SMU this week honored senior Ben Bradley, a geology major, U.S. Army veteran and Purple Heart Recipient with the SMU Outstanding Student Veteran Leadership Award. He is also president of the Student Veterans Club.

FROM LEFT: Ben Bradley; Rita Kirk, director and distinguished professor of the Maguire Ethics Center, and Candy Crespo, associate director of the Maguire Ethics Center. (Photo courtesy SMU)

The award was presented during SMU’s Cary M. Maguire Center for Ethics & Public Responsibility Veterans Day event held on Nov. 12.

The center and the SMU Mothers’ and Dads’ Club hosted the free, family-friendly Veterans Day lunch and celebration for the entire Dallas community.

SMU President R. Gerald Turner lead the celebration and the Maguire Ethics Center and the George W. Bush Military Service Initiative conducted the annual presentation of SMU veteran lapel pins: a symbol of student, faculty, and staff veteran’s membership in the SMU veterans community.

The event benefited Liberty House and Toys for Tots. Liberty House is a 30-bed transitional housing program in Fort Worth for homeless male veterans with substance abuse and co-occurring mental health problems. The organization offers veterans the opportunity to live and work in a safe and drug free environment while practicing their recovery skills.

This year marked the 100th anniversary of the ending of World War I on the 11th day of the 11th month of the 11th hour.