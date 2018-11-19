Five Ways to Enjoy Thanksgiving On The Go

Thanksgiving is around the corner and whether you’re looking to shake up your traditional spread, dine out, or enjoy the holiday flavors beyond Gobble Day, several Dallas restaurants are showing up for the occasion.

If you’re looking for something healthy(ish) this holiday season, True Food Kitchen has a menu item that captures our favorite part of Thanksgiving – the leftovers. The good news about this roast turkey and cranberry wrap is that it’s available now. This light option incorporates all the flavors of Thanksgiving: roast turkey, gouda, cranberry, roasted butternut squash, caramelized onions, roasted garlic, and spinach in a pita. Served with a cup of daily soup (varies by location) and side kale salad, it’s a whole lot of food for $14.

True Food Kitchen is located at The Plaza at Preston Center.

Forget slaving over a hot stove, Truluck’s is offering a Thanksgiving feast at its Uptown and Southlake locations that include all the trimmings. For $40 (adults) and $15 (children 12 and younger), the restaurant is offering a three-course dinner that starts with either a lobster bisque or New England Clam Chowder and ens with a classic pumpkin pie with eggnog whipped cream. The main course includes herb roasted turkey breast and a desirable list of sides.

Trulucks Uptown location is at 2401 McKinney Ave.

Already tired of sipping pumpkin spice lattes, snacking on pumpkin bread, and lighting pumpkin scented candles? Blue Sushi Sake Grill has created a special, seasonal roll to help guests enjoy pumpkin in a new and unique way. Instead of traditional sushi ingredients, the inside of Blue’s Pumpkin Roll features pumpkin, baked with fall flavors like cinnamon, nutmeg and brown sugar, with a cream cheese yuzu filling and chopped pecans. The roll is battered and fried in tempura graham cracker breading and finished off with a slice of roasted pumpkin and a drizzle of pumpkin Anglaise sauce.

Blue Sushi Sake Grill is located at Preston Hollow Village and in Uptown at 3220 McKinney Ave.

Turkey not your thing? Streets Fine Chicken is serving up a roasted and toasted chicken that is slow roasted in herbs de Provence and toasted to perfection. The savory poultry pairs perfectly with Street’s fresh sides, such as their whipped potatoes, Tabasco cheddar goat cheese grits, and Brie mac and cheese. And for a little green on your plate, try the maple roasted Brussel sprouts, sautéed garlic green beans or collard greens.

Streets Fine Chicken is located 5211 Forest Lane.

Grange Hall has expanded its menu and let’s just say, the sandwich isn’t the only thing getting snobby this season. Some of the new dishes include truffle pasta and the mountain rose spice cake. The pasta is swimming in a parmesan champagne cream sauce and topped with five grams of White Alba Truffles. The cake is baked with a variety of extremely rare heirloom apples and festooned with whipped honey and almonds.

Grange Hall is located at 4445 Travis St.

Or, if you just want to find some new, inventive recipes to bring to the dinner table – we’ve got you covered. Moxie’s Grill & Bar and Jack’s Kitchen are allowing us to share a couple of their favorite recipes with readers.

Thanksgiving Poutine

Created by Brandon Thordarson, Canadian native and executive chef at Moxie’s Grill & Bar, this Thanksgiving Poutine is a hearty dish featuring seasoned fries, turkey stuffing, cheese curds, and mozzarella cheese. Full recipe here.

Quinoa Cornbread Dressing

Created by Scott Jones, founder and creator of Jack’s Kitchen, this savory Quinoa Cornbread Dressing recipe pairs effortlessly with braised collard greens, and cranberry apricot compote. Full recipe here.

Turkey Meatloaf

This Turkey Meatloaf recipe, created by Scott Jones of Jack’s Kitchen, is a tender, mouthwatering dish, best when served with marsala mushroom gravy, buttermilk mashed potatoes, and green beans. Full recipe here.