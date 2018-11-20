Crime Reports Nov. 12 – 18

SKULDUGGERY OF THE WEEK: BLAME IT ON THE ALCOHOL?

A receipt for three glasses of Cabernet from the Cedar Springs Taphouse may be a key piece of evidence for how a black 2011 Infiniti G37 wound up abandoned on a grassy median in the 4200 block of Armstrong Parkway. Police found the receipt near the driver’s side door of the vehicle around 2:30 a.m. Nov. 15. The vehicle was completely damaged, airbags deployed, tired flattened, and hood “cold to the touch.” The $19.49 receipt for Cabernet was time-stamped at 8:37 p.m.

HIGHLAND PARK

12 Monday

A 50-year-old man was arrested around 2 p.m. after running a red light in the 5500 block of Hillcrest Avenue.

13 Tuesday

Bank statements, a checkbook, iPhone charger and about $3 in change were stolen before 7 a.m. from a gold 2007 Toyota Camry parked overnight in the 4500 block of Abbott Avenue.

15 Thursday

A 29-year-old man was arrested around 1:35 a.m. on suspicion of driving while intoxicated in the 4500 block of Abbott Avenue.

16 Friday

A resident in the 3300 block of Beverly Drive was bitten by a feral cat around 8:30 a.m. when she accidentally stepped on it while trying to feed it breakfast.

UNIVERSITY PARK

12 Monday

A resident in the 3200 block of Milton Avenue reported to police around 12:29 a.m. that his silver 2011 Ford Escape, valued at $30,000, had been stolen sometime between 5:30 p.m. Nov. 9 and 7:30 a.m. Nov. 10. The car, he reported to police, was unlocked with the keys inside.

13 Tuesday

A leaf blower, valued at $600, was stolen around 11:15 a.m. from the back of a white 2011 Chevrolet parked in the 8000 block of Baltimore Drive.

14 Wednesday

Two bicycles, valued together at $900, were stolen from a garage in the 3400 block of Granada Avenue sometime between 6 p.m Nov. 12 and 11:51 p.m. Nov. 14.

15 Thursday

A 28-year-old Dallas man was arrested around 3:45 p.m. on suspicion of driving without a license in the 3500 block of Lovers Lane.

16 Friday

A 57-year-old Dallas woman was arrested around 9:45 p.m. on suspicion of public intoxication in the 4200 block of Emerson Avenue.

17 Saturday

Sometime between 1:30 and 5 p.m., a bike, valued at $550, was stolen from the 3600 block of University Boulevard.