Emily Claire Stanzel | National Debutante Cotillion and Thanksgiving Ball

Miss Emily Claire Stanzel will make her debut at the National Debutante Cotillon and Thanksgiving Ball on the evening of November 23, 2018, at the Mayflower Hotel in the City of Washington, District of Columbia.

She is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Michael Andrew Stanzel Sr. of Highland Park. She is the granddaughter of Mr. and Mrs. Thomas Alfred Stanzel of Highland Park, Mr. James Richard Fambro of Dallas, and Mrs. Cynthia Kay Jones of Dallas. She is the great-granddaughter of the late Mr. and Mrs. Alfred Frank Stanzel of Schulenburg, Texas, the late Mr. and Mrs. Frank Henry Heller of Highland Park, Mrs. Luther James Fambro and the late Mr. Luther James Fambro of Strawn, Texas, and Mr. and Mrs. Thomas Lee Cadenhead of Dallas.

Her relatives who made their debut at the National Debutante Cotillion are her great-aunt Mary Pauline Heller in 1968, her aunt Shelley Mosley Stanzel in 1988, and her aunt Rachel Stanzel Trowbridge in 1994. Her father was a four-year member of the Midshipmen Floor Committee from the United States Naval Academy, serving as chairman in 1989.

Miss Stanzel is a graduate of Highland Park High School where she was a member of the National Honor Society and the National English Honor Society, editor-in-chief of the yearbook, and volleyball captain, receiving the Scot Pride Award for most valuable player, and was named to the Texas Association of Volleyball Coaches 5A/6A All-Star Team. During high school, she served as president of the National Charity League – Turtle Creek Chapter. As a freshman at The University of Texas at Dallas, she is studying biomedical engineering on a pre-health track and is a member of the NCAA Division III volleyball team and Delta Delta Delta sorority.