Adam Elahmadi led the Highland Park boys to a third-place finish in their season debut on Nov. 15 at the Lakeview Invitational in Garland.

Elahmadi won the all-around title plus four of the six individual events, and scored one perfect 10 along the way. Nicolas Gregory earned a medal on horizontal bar, vault, and floor exercise. Jack Smith placed third on floor.

The Scots will return to action on Nov. 29 at the Toys for Tots Invitational in Euless.