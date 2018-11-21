Memorial Arch Coming to Klyde Warren Park

While the holiday season is known to bring happiness and joy, it also can bring sadness and a swirl of conflicting emotions for those who are grieving.

Dallas-based Faith & Grief Ministries is bringing The Memorial Arch to Klyde Warren Park this December to provide a place to remember loved ones.

Faith & Grief Ministries say they have created this event to help those through healing and comfort. The Memorial Arch will be at the east end of Klyde Warren Park from Dec. 1 to 22.

Between 11 a.m. and 6 p.m., members of the community who have lost family and friends can write the names on a remembrance ribbon, tie it to the arch, and have a moment of personal reflection.

Faith & Grief Ministries also is hosting three multi-faith memorial services of remembrance:

Service of Comfort

When: 6:30 p.m. Dec. 3

What: This multi-faith service provides a space for individuals, families, and communities to gather as one to remember the lives of the departed.

Remembering All Veterans

When: Noon Dec. 7

What: On the day the Nation remembers the brave men and women who fought at Pearl Harbor, Faith & Grief Ministries will gather again with the members of the community to honor all veterans who have served our country. The Heritage Brass Band, comprised of 30+ veterans, will perform.

Service of Hope

When: 6:30 p.m. Dec. 18

What: On the longest night of the year, Faith & Grief Ministries will host the last multi-faith prayer service to acknowledge the pain that loss brings and to cling to the hope for those struggling through grief through the holidays.