Thursday, November 22, 2018

Memorial Arch Coming to Klyde Warren Park

While the holiday season is known to bring happiness and joy, it also can bring sadness and a swirl of conflicting emotions for those who are grieving.

Dallas-based Faith & Grief Ministries is bringing The Memorial Arch to Klyde Warren Park this December to provide a place to remember loved ones.

Faith & Grief Ministries say they have created this event to help those through healing and comfort. The Memorial Arch will be at the east end of Klyde Warren Park from Dec. 1 to 22.

Between 11 a.m. and 6 p.m., members of the community who have lost family and friends can write the names on a remembrance ribbon, tie it to the arch, and have a moment of personal reflection.

Faith & Grief Ministries also is hosting three multi-faith memorial services of remembrance:

Service of Comfort
When: 6:30 p.m. Dec. 3
What: This multi-faith service provides a space for individuals, families, and communities to gather as one to remember the lives of the departed.

Remembering All Veterans
When: Noon Dec. 7
What: On the day the Nation remembers the brave men and women who fought at Pearl Harbor, Faith & Grief Ministries will gather again with the members of the community to honor all veterans who have served our country. The Heritage Brass Band, comprised of 30+ veterans, will perform.

Service of Hope
When: 6:30 p.m. Dec. 18
What: On the longest night of the year, Faith & Grief Ministries will host the last multi-faith prayer service to acknowledge the pain that loss brings and to cling to the hope for those struggling through grief through the holidays.

