Tickets Now On Sale For “Anastasia”

Individual tickets for the critically-acclaimed Broadway production of “Anastasia” are now on sale.

The musical will take the stage Feb. 19 at the Music Hall at Fair Park.

From the Tony Award-winning creators of the Broadway classic Ragtime and inspired by the beloved films, “Anastasia” transports viewers from the twilight of the Russian Empire to the euphoria of Paris in the 1920s, as a brave young woman sets out to discover the mystery of her past. Pursued by a ruthless Soviet officer determined to silence her, Anya enlists the aid of a dashing conman and a lovable ex-aristocrat. Together, they embark on an epic adventure to help her find home, love, and family.

Tickets start at $20 and the production will be in Dallas through March 3.

Tickets are on sale at DallasSummerMusicals.org or by phone at 800-982-2787.