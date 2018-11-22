House of the Month: 4201 Bryn Mawr Drive

This beautifully updated home is on a prime corner lot location in University Park. The superb floor plan features formals, an office and kitchen that opens to the breakfast area and gorgeous family room with wet bar.

The family room is filled with light and has contemporary touches, including a tiled fireplace and open shelving. A huge upstairs master suite has a sitting area, his and her closets and a gorgeous updated master bath with floating cabinets. There are three spacious secondary bedrooms with separate bathrooms, one of which with a vaulted ceiling. The home has a large game room, and the backyard is landscaped wonderfully and large enough to add a pool.

