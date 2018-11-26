Start your Holiday Season off right and get your tickets now for the 4th Annual Jackopierce Christmas Show! Use code JPCYBER today for 20% off on Cyber Monday!

Presented by TBK Bank, this awesome, all-ages event will take place on Saturday evening, Dec. 8, at the beautiful, newly renovated McFarlin Auditorium on the Southern Methodist University Campus in Dallas.

Jack O’Neill & Cary Pierce met while attending SMU, so this is always a really special “Holiday Homecoming” for the guys, and you’re invited!

The seminal Dallas acoustic duo, Jackopierce, has been making and playing music for 30 years all over the world. Their fun, super high-energy show, with what the Dallas Morning News called “spotless harmonies,” will be a great night out for the whole family.

“It’s our favorite time of year,” Cary Pierce says, “and this super-fun show is a perfect way to kick off a great holiday season with family, friends and clients.”

In addition to many of the JP “hits”, Jack & Cary will also be playing a bunch of great Christmas classics. There will be a Full Band, Special Guests like #1 Country Star, Jack Ingram, Claire DeJean and Matt Tedder from the Voice and lots of Surprises.

Groups of 10 or more receive 10% off. Click HERE for more details.

Doors open at 6, and the show starts at 7pm.

For VIP Packages that include the best seats in the house and a very special on stage, After-Show “Cake & Cocoa” Party with Jack, Cary and only 200 very lucky people, click HERE.

Special thanks to our sponsors TBK Bank, Apogee, Hard Mari, Lee Insurance, LRO and Vineyard Vines.

A portion of the proceeds will go to benefit Wipe Out Kids’ Cancer, The Rise School and Art House Dallas.

Thank You and we Ho Ho Hope to see you at Jackopierce Christmas!