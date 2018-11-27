Local Charity Needs Help With Toy Drive

Child abuse cases are unfortunately a reality. A very sad one.

But, there is hope for the children to experience some normalcy during the holiday season – and you can help.

This holiday season, Dallas Children’s Advocacy Center is asking the community to support more than 2,000 clients are their families who are suffering from the devastating ramifications of child abuse by showering them with love and hope.

Holiday of Hope gives the community three ways to give back: adopt a family, donate, or host a toy drive.

Toys must be returned to DCAC offices by Saturday, Dec. 9.

“More than 2,000 of Dallas’ most severely abused children and their families are asking for your help to make their holiday season a little bit brighter this year,” said Lynn Davis, Dallas Children’s Advocacy Center chief executive officer.

“Through the Holiday of Hope campaign, DCAC hopes to provide our community with a variety of ways to give back that fit every preference and lifestyle. From shopping for a family to hosting a toy drive to donating, we hope there is room in every Dallasite’s heart to give back to the children of DCAC this holiday season who deserve to experience the magic of the holidays.”

For more information about Holiday of Hope and the life-changing work of DCAC, please visit dcac.org/holiday.