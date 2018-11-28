Legacy Senior Communities To Celebrate 65th Anniversary

The Legacy Senior Communities has announced that The Temptations will perform this year’s The Yes! Event.

The Temptations have sold tens of millions of albums, making them one of the most successful groups in the pop and R&B genres.

“The Temptations have a long history of entertaining people and bringing joy to their fans, and it is fitting to host them as we celebrate our organization’s long-standing commitment to Jewish seniors and their families,” said Melissa Orth, president and CEO of The Legacy Senior Communities.

The Yes! Event will take place Dec. 8 at the Omni Dallas Hotel. Guests will enjoy cocktails, dinner, and dancing while listening to the sounds of The Temptations. Proceeds from the event will go toward The Legacy Senior Communities Financial Assistance Fund, which provides financial assistance for seniors in need.

The non-profit’s goal is to be the safety net for seniors and their families in the Jewish community.

The event committee consists of co-chairs Gilian and Steve Baron; Sandy and Howard Donsky; Linda and Dave Garner; Marion and Bennett Glazer; Barbara and Bill Gutow; Sharon and Chuck Levin; Karen Shosid Weinreb; and Ethel Silvergold Zale.

“Everyone in the community has a responsibility to step up and help our seniors,” said Marion Glazer, co-chair of event and co-chair of The Legacy Midtown Park capital campaign. “Seniors are living longer, and they deserve the very best care, as well as access to a lifestyle that meets their needs. On behalf of all the co-chairs of this event, we encourage you to do your part to help, and we appreciate your support.”

Andrea Statman, director of development for The Legacy Senior Communities said she’s excited to come together and celebrate our 65 years of taking care of seniors and their families in our community.

“We will continue to build on our history and commitment in our new rental continuing care retirement community, The Legacy Midtown Park, which is under construction in Dallas,” Statman said. “Once it opens and residents move in, we will have a wonderful opportunity to more than double the number of seniors we serve. As we look ahead, we are thankful for every donation and the generosity of our Jewish community.”

A single ticket for the event is $275. Various sponsorship opportunities are also available. For more information visit The Legacy Senior Communities event page.