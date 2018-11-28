McKinney Hands Scots Another OT Loss

Reilly Seebold has paced Highland Park in scoring in every game this season, including at least 26 points in each of the Scots’ last two contests. (File photo: Chris McGathey)

Highland Park hasn’t lost a game in regulation yet this season. But overtime has not been as kind to the Scots.

HP dropped its second consecutive overtime game on the road on Tuesday, falling 74-69 to McKinney despite 26 points from Reilly Seebold.

In their previous game on Nov. 19, the Scots (5-2) rallied late to force the extra period before dropping a 71-61 game at Hebron. Seebold, who paced HP with 27 points in that game, has led the Scots in scoring in every game so far this season.

HP continues its current string of road games on Friday at St. Mark’s before returning home on Dec. 4 to face HSAA.