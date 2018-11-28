National Geographic Symphony Comes to Dallas

The Dallas Symphony Orchestra and the Perot Museum of Nature and Science have partnered to present National Geographic: Symphony for Our World this upcoming June.

The performance will be June 22 and 23 at the Morton H. Meyerson Symphony Center and the Dallas Symphony Orchestra will be conducted by Kelly Corcoran.

This 90-minute live orchestral performance will be presented with groundbreaking imagery and storytelling, compiled from 130 years of beloved National Geographic history, matched in perfect synchronization with a live orchestra and choir.

The inaugural performance was in San Francisco at the Louise M. Davies Symphony Hall on Earth Day, April 22, 2018.

Driven by a five-part composition, Symphony for Our World pairs artistry with science as it brings viewers on a journey from the depths of the sea, up to the coastlines, onto land, through mountains and finally into the sky. Each environment will be accompanied by a different orchestral movement, resulting in a powerful musical tribute to the beauty and wonder of our wild world.

“We are proud to partner with our neighbors at the Perot Museum to bring this unique event to Dallas,” said Kim Noltemy, president and CEO of the Dallas Symphony Orchestra. “Partnerships like this illustrate the strength of the Dallas Arts District and the ways that our audiences benefit from our institutional collaborations.”

For years, Perot Museum visitors have explored the globe through the stories of the museum’s National Geographic Live Speaker Series. Linda Silver, Eugene McDermott chief executive officer of the Perot Museum of Nature and Science said she’s delighted to expand that programming to include live classical music.

“Partnering with the DSO to engage our guests in this exciting way was a natural extension of our mission to inspire minds through nature and science,” she said.

Tickets for National Geographic: Symphony for Our World start at $29 and are available at www.mydso.com or by calling DSO Guest Services at 214-TIX-4DSO.