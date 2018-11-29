Thursday, November 29, 2018

Ida Mae Home Hosting Toy Drive

Want to make a holiday wish come true for one of the thousands of abused and neglected children across Dallas County?

Ida Mae Homes, a pop-up shop in Preston Royal Village, is currently collecting new toys through Dec. 6 for Community Partners of Dallas annual toy drive.

Those who bring in a toy will receive 10 percent off any purchase.

Community Partners of Dallas’ mission is to ensure safety, restore dignity, and inspire hope for local children served by Dallas County Protective Services.

Link to gift list here.

Ida Mae Homes is open Monday through Saturday 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., and the address is 6025 Royal Lane, Suite 221

