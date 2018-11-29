Slavery at Jefferson’s Monticello Exhibit Extended

Due to popular demand, the groundbreaking Slavery at Jefferson’s Monticello: Paradox of Liberty traveling exhibition has been extended through Jan. 21, closing on Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

Traveling west of the Mississippi River for the first time, this widely acclaimed exhibition brings to life the story of slavery at Monticello through the eyes of six families living the experience. The exhibit, now at the African American Museum of Dallas in Fair Park, features more than 300 objects, works of art, documents, and artifacts unearthed at the storied plantation.

Dallas is the first city to host the updated touring exhibition, which features new items never seen outside of Monticello.

For details and tickets, go to MonticelloInDallas.com

The exhibit opened in Dallas late September with plans to close at the end of the year.

