ABPA Holiday Home Tour

The Armstrong Bradfield Preschool Association is hosting its 20th annual Homes for the Holiday Home Tour on Friday, Dec. 7.

Guests can tour five festively decorated homes throughout the Park Cities. The tour is a holiday tradition for many area residents.

This year, the tour will surpass $1 million raised for Armstrong and Bradfield elementary schools.

A preview of the homes:

• A Southern-style beauty on University Boulevard provides a retreat to a busy family and features a large screened porch with telescoping doors and a media room for family movie night.

• A fully renovated home on Maplewood Avenue that perfectly suits modern living without losing historic character and appeal.

• An estate on Turtle Creek Lane, which has transformed into Who-Ville for the holidays, is sure to delight guests of all ages. The owner has received national accolades for her holiday décor.

• An English Tudor on Drexel Drive, owned by a nationally-known interior designer and her husband, is a showcase of the owners’ cheerful and chic designs.

• A new, Mediterranean-style home on Lorraine Avenue features exceptional craftsmanship and luxurious finishes with a modern and glamorous feel.

A market will feature local vendors, including Interabang Books, Le Gourmet Baking, Flea Style, and giftware from artist Liana Yarckin.

Floral sponsors are Park Cities Petals, Hello Poppy Floral Co., and Claire Rathbun Floral Design.

Allie Beth Allman and Associates returns as Presenting Sponsor. Tour Co-Chairs are Chelsey Baker, Nina Sachse, and Jane Wallingford. Tickets are available at local Tom Thumb stores and www.armstrongbradfield.com and each home on the day of the tour.