CC Young Wrap It Up Luncheon Recap

On Nov. 9, guests were invited to enjoy holiday shopping, lunch, and a fashion presentation at the annual CC Young Wrap It Up Luncheon.

The event benefited CC Young’s Benevolence Fund, which serves as a safety net for residents today who outlive their savings and financial resources.

The Christmas boutique offered stocking stuffers, jewelry, and holiday gifts. Guests enjoyed A Fashion Conversation with Betty Reiter and Jan Strimple, showcasing the latest fashion trends. Following the fashion show, Diane McNulty, associate dean of the University of Texas at Dallas School of Management, provided an inspirational message about her lifelong journey with congenital heart disease and how she has dedicated her life to creating awareness amongst women.

Founded in 1922, CC Young is a non-profit senior living community with the vision of enhancing the quality of life for all they serve. The 20-acre campus is located near Dallas’ White Rock Lake and offers the following for seniors: Independent Living, Assisted Living, Memory Support, Long-Term Care, Skilled Nursing, Short-Term Rehabilitation, Home Healthcare, Hospice, Home Services, Respite Care, and supportive dementia daytime care in our Adult Day Center.

The Vista is currently under construction and will transform senior care in early 2019 through forward-thinking care, design, programs, and technology. Additionally, The Point and Pavilion offer creative, educational, and fitness opportunities for residents and the public. The In-Home Services program offers Home Healthcare, Hospice, and Home Services for seniors wherever they call home.

For more information, visit the newly revamped website www.ccyoung.org.