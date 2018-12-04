Dallas Symphony Orchestra To Host Instrument Drive

New and gently used instruments are needed to help launch the Dallas Symphony Orchestra’s new residency and education programs in South Dallas.

The Dallas Symphony’s new Southern Dallas Residency will help ensure that every child in the area who wants to play an instrument has access to instruction and an instrument free of charge.

“The ultimate goal is for every child in Southern Dallas to have access to an instrument, lessons, and performances free of charge,” said Kim Noltemy, president & CEO of the Dallas Symphony Association. “Your support of instrument purchases and the program overall will help us lay the foundation for a strong, enduring program. Deep and long-term engagement of both education and concert-making will build relationships in the community to get everyone excited about music and the new opportunities that music can provide.”

The initiative is funded in part by generous support from Capital One and The Eugene McDermott Foundation.

To launch the residency, the DSO is asking for your new and gently used instruments of all types – strings, winds, and percussion – to share with fledgling musicians. Each instrument donation will be tax deductible, and the DSO will provide you with a receipt for your contribution.

Two December drop-off locations include 7 p.m. Dec. 12 at NorthPark Center (at the Dallas Symphony at NorthPark Center Holiday Concert) and from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Dec. 16 at Klyde Warren Park.

Instrument owners who cannot attend these events are invited to drop off their instruments at the Morton H. Meyerson Symphony Center, 2301 Flora Street, during the DSO’s holiday concerts or Monday through Friday during business hours.

DSO Holiday Concerts at the Meyerson:

Those without instruments may still contribute to this initiative. To share the joy of music, text CELLO to 41444 to support the Dallas Symphony Orchestra in Southern Dallas.