Early Tickets for “Hamilton” to be Sold Online

Tickets for the upcoming Dallas Summer Musicals production of “Hamilton” will be available at 10 a.m. Dec. 14 online through Ticketmaster Verified Fan, producer Jeffrey Seller has announced.

Verified Fan is a new fan-facing technology from Ticketmaster that allows pre-registered fans to unlock access to tickets without competing against scalpers and bots.

Seller said, Verified Fan is the newest program to make tickets available to theatre-goers at regular prices.

“I am confident that it will be a valuable service to our fans,” he said. “We know how challenging it is to buy tickets and this new Ticketmaster program will make the process a whole lot easier.”

“Hamilton” is the story of America’s Founding Father Alexander Hamilton, an immigrant from the West Indies who became George Washington’s right-hand man during the Revolutionary War and was the new nation’s first Treasury Secretary. Featuring a score that blends hip-hop, jazz, blues, rap, R&B, and Broadway, “Hamilton” is the story of America then, as told by America now.

Ticketmaster Verified Fan registration begins now and will close at 11:59 p.m. Dec. 9. Visit verifiedfan.ticketmaster.com/hamiltondal to register.

Those who registered will be notified by Ticketmaster via email Dec. 13 if they have been selected for the Verified Fan on sale. The Ticketmaster Verified Fan on sale will be available for purchases online only.

Tickets will be available for performances April 2 – May 5, 2019.

There is a maximum purchase limit of four tickets per household for the engagement. Tickets range from $75.50 – $195.50, with a select number of $550 premium seats available. Prices do not include

taxes and fees.

There will be a lottery for forty $10 seats for all performances.

A limited number of tickets will be available at the DSM Box Office located at the Music Hall at Fair Park

starting at 10 a.m. Dec. 14.