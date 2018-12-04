Mad Hatter’s 2019 Theme Revealed

The Golden Age of Hollywood will be celebrated at the 31st annual Mad Hatter’s Tea. The event benefits the Women’s Council of The Dallas Arboretum and Botanical Gardens.

The theme was unveiled Nov. 28 at Tootsies.

Each year, more than 500 guests, some from as far away as New Zealand, plan their trips to Dallas not only to take part in the Mad Hatter’s Tea Party – many in wild and wonderful over-the-top hats – but also to view the glorious springtime azalea displays and flowers that grace the Dallas Arboretum.

Money raised from the event helps to grow and maintain A Woman’s Garden, a major garden at the Dallas Arboretum.

Since its inception in 1982, the Women’s Council has supported the Dallas Arboretum and Botanical Garden overall and through the creation, development, and on-going funding of the world renowned A Woman’s Garden and now, through funding the garden’s enhancements that will continue to draw visitors to our great city from all over the world.

This year, Mad Hatter’s Tea will take place on April 11.

Sharla Bush and Terry Irby will serve as co-chair and Kristina Bush Whitcomb was introduced as this year’s Honorary Chair.

Individual Patron tickets begin at $350 and are available through the website. A limited number of individual tickets at $250 each will be available in Spring of 2019 for a limited time. They will be listed on the website when they go on sale.