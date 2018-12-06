New Friends New Life 20th Anniversary Luncheon

On Nov. 9,
celebrated their 20th Anniversary Luncheon at the Omni Dallas. New Friends New Life
The luncheon featured Uma Thurman as keynote speaker and raised $1.3 million to help the organization continue its mission to restore and empower formally trafficked and sexually exploited women, teens, and children.
Founders Nancy Ann Hunt, Pat Schenkel, and Gail Turner were honored for their vision and creation of the organization two decades ago to help one woman. Today the nonprofit has reached thousands of women who have been victims of sex trafficking and has expanded its mission and services to encompass the broader scope of educating and preventing “modern-day slavery.” New Friends New Life
(Photos by: Lara Bierner)
Stage in ballroom
Honorary Luncheon Chairs Mike and Marla Boone and Abra Garrett, NFNL Circle of Friends board member (center).
Honorary Luncheon Chairs Mike and Marla Boone
Susan Chazanow, Sandy Nachman
Jessica Brazeal, Michelle Torres, Melany Vargas
NFNL Board member Michelle McAdam, Jennifer Lee Grinnan
Stand for Her
Shandell King, Men’s Advocacy Group Board Member Tyler Clutts, Bianca Jackson
Whitney Beale, Lauren Grogan, Jaquelyn Alvaradejo, Russell Roberts
Sue Wylie, Jessica Cornish
Luncheon Co-Chairs Connie Kleinert Babikian, McCall Cravens, Jill Meyer
Jenny Garberding, Amy Bender
Lindsey Holm, Roxanne Wright
Karen Wilmot, Allison Wilmot
International ProtectHER Award Recipient Victor Boutros, Mary Love Koons
Maryam Morse, Scottie Giffin, Claire Hagenbuch
Katherine Wynne, Nancy Ann Hunt, Robin Skinner
Mary Anne Wyly, Kim Wyly
Luncheon Co-Chair Connie Kleinert Babikian, Moderator and NFNL Board Member Shelly Slater
(Luncheon Co-Chairs with Uma) Connie Kleinert Babikian, Uma Thurman, McCall Cravens, Jill Meyer
Honorary Luncheon Chairs Mike and Marla Boone, Uma Thurman, Connie Kleinert Babikian, McCall Cravens, Jill Meyer
: Uma Thurman, Luncheon Co-Chair McCall Cravens
NFNL Board of Directors Chair Wendy Messman, Boyd Messman, Katherine Wynne
: Kelsea Alexander, Katie Marshall, Ashlee Kleinert, Ally Stevens
Allison Wilmot, Uma Thurman, Karen Wilmot
Board member Ashlee Kleinert, NFNL Founder Nancy Hunt, Event Co-Chair Connie Kleinert Babikian, Mackenzie Kleinert
: NFNL CEO Kim Robinson, Cedric Robinson
Corey Robinson, Mildred Wadell, Kim Robinson, Cedric Robinson, Courtney Robinson
Ballroom
Vonda Dyer; Men’s Advocacy Group Board Member Scott Dyer
Ballroom
Olena Reid, Marsha Holm
Uma Thurman
Uma Thurman, Abra Garrett
Uma Thurman, Kim Robinson
Honorary Luncheon Co-Chairs Mike and Marla Boone, Uma Thurman, Kim Robinson, Connie Kleinert Babikian, McCall Cravens, Jill Meyer
Uma Thurman, Ashlee and Chris Kleinert
Nancy Ann Hunt, Pat Schenkel
The Three Founders of New Friends New Life with Uma Thurman: Gail Turner, Nancy Ann Hunt, Uma Thurman, Pat Schenkel
Luncheon Co-Chairs Jill Meyer, McCall Cravens, Connie Kleinert Babikian
Shelly Slater
Keana Meyer, State Rep. Morgan Meyer
Brendan Miniter, The Dallas Morning News (local recipient); Margaret Bassett, Institute on Domestic Violence and Sexual Assault (state recipient); Regina Mullins, Thistle Farms (national recipient); Victor Boutros, Human Trafficking Institute (international recipient).
Brad Cheves, Gail Turner
Nancy Ann Hunt, Ray Hunt
Survivors and youth mentors for New Friends New Life: Robbie Hamilton, Melissa Harrison, Torrie White, Annette Bailey
Connie Kleinert Babikian, McCall Cravens, Jill Meyer
Uma Thurman takes the state with Moderator Shelly Slater
Uma Thurman with Shelly Slater
Angela Cheves, Allison Hart, Brad Cheves, Carolyn Kiley
Brian Hunter, Wade Wegner, Kevin Navarro, Joe Kidwell
Board member Katherine Wynne, Sandy Schwan, Dallas Women’s Foundation CEO Roslyn Dawson Thompson
NFNL Co-Founder Gail Turner, NFNL Youth Mentor Robbie Hamilton, Deputy Constable Bertha Rivera Roop, Melissa Harrison, Deputy Sheriff José Sorola
Gail Turner; Jessica Turner Waugh, Chief Development Officer for NFNL Bianca Jackson
Honorary Chairs Mike and Marla Boone with Deputy Constable Bertha Rivera Roop, Deputy Sheriff José Sorola
Lalla Shackelford, Lauri Lanier
NFNL CEO Kim Robinson and Karen Wilmot
Lola Vinson, Akilah Wallace, Stephanie Bernal
Nick and Connie Babikian, Shelly Slater
Nick and Connie Babikian
NFNL Development Director Priya Murphy and Daniel Murphy
Mackenzie Kleinert and Tyler Kleinert
Bianca Jackson, Nancy Ann Hunt
Daniel and Priya Murphy, Mackenzie Kleinert, Tyler Kleinert
Laura Robertson, Jessica Brazeal, Lynn Day, Shelly Lloyd