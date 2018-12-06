New Friends New Life 20th Anniversary Luncheon

On Nov. 9, New Friends New Life celebrated their 20th Anniversary Luncheon at the Omni Dallas.

The luncheon featured Uma Thurman as keynote speaker and raised $1.3 million to help the organization continue its mission to restore and empower formally trafficked and sexually exploited women, teens, and children. New Friends New Life Founders Nancy Ann Hunt, Pat Schenkel, and Gail Turner were honored for their vision and creation of the organization two decades ago to help one woman. Today the nonprofit has reached thousands of women who have been victims of sex trafficking and has expanded its mission and services to encompass the broader scope of educating and preventing “modern-day slavery.”

(Photos by: Lara Bierner)